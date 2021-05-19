Hot Springs police investigating 70-year-old’s death as homicide

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hot Springs police confirmed Wednesday morning they are investigating the death of a 70-year-old man as a homicide.

Authorities said Hot Springs resident Larry Natt was found dead around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday inside a home on the 200 block of Pleasant Valley Street.

Police said that as of Tuesday there is no one in custody in connection to Natt’s death.

The Hot Springs Police Department is asking those with information on the death to call Det. Mark Fallis at 501-321-6789 et. 6720.