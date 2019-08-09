Hot Springs Police hold roundtable to discuss issues at the root of crime

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Following back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio, Hot Spring city leaders are taking a good look at what they can do to keep people safe in their city.

The national tragedies are causing the Spa City to look at their recent crime under a magnifying glass.

Mayor Pat McCabe says Hot Springs has always been a town to take a proactive approach to its problems.

Wednesday night, city leaders attended a round table discussion hosted by the Hot Springs Police Department to talk about some of the biggest issues and how to address them.

“The big thing that’s put out there is mental health,” says Officer Omar Cervantes, HSPD.

Mayor McCabe says homelessness, hopelessness and domestic violence were also concerns that came up from community members as causes of why the violence seems to have gotten out of control.

“The fact that we’ve had a number of shootings over the last few months caused us to say ‘hey, these are one of the issues we need to have a dialogue about and we need to develop an action plan’,” says Mayor McCabe.

“There’s a lot of concerns in our community and there’s more concerns than there are answers,” says Officer Cervantes. “That’s why we were here.”

Both police and the mayor say this is the first of several meetings that will take place.

