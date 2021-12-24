Hot Springs Police help give to people in recovery for the holidays

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – As Arkansans gear up to spend Christmas with their loved ones, there’s some who will be alone working to make themselves better, but thanks to one man’s mission they won’t feel forgotten this holiday season.

If it’s better to give than to receive then Sean Willits knows a thing or two about the holidays.

At Harbor House, dozens are in recovery from drug addictions and will spend the holidays working to heal.

If there is anyone who knows what it’s like to spend Christmas in rehab, it’s him.

“Five years ago, I was in drug treatment on the same day and somebody did this while I was in there for us,” Willits said.

With a mission to pay it forward, Willits along with the Hot Springs Police Department raised enough money to get something for everyone in recovery.

Harbor House CEO Carl Norris says it means the world to their clients to know the police department cares enough to bring some holiday cheer.

While recovery is a gift you give to yourself, Willits says it’s also a gift you can give to others.

If you or a loved one struggling with addiction are in need of resources, you can contact Harbor House at their website.