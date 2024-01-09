HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The city of Hot Springs is celebrating the April 8 total solar eclipse with some added music.

A free public concert on Thursday, April 4, featuring blues artist Nikki Hill will kick off the weekend leading into the anticipated eclipse.

“Since Hot Springs is one of only two national parks in the path of totality for the eclipse, we thought it would be neat to add a free Bridge Street LIVE concert to start the celebration,” Visit Hot Springs Marketing Director Bill Solleder said.

“The concert will be held on the Thursday preceding the Monday eclipse, with the Gravel Yard Blues Band opening for Nikki Hill,” Solleder stated.

Some of the events planned in the city for the weekend include:

• Thursday, April 4 — Bridge Street LIVE Eclipse Kick-Off Concert with Nikki Hill.

• Friday, April 5 — Atlas Obscura’s Ecliptic Music and Camping Festival at Cedar Glades Park, Day 1.

• Saturday, April 6 — Atlas Obscura’s Ecliptic Music and Camping Festival, Day 2.

Ron Coleman Mining Eclipse Festival, Day 1.

• Sunday, April 7 — Atlas Obscura’s Ecliptic Music and Camping Festival, Day 3.

Ron Coleman Mining Eclipse Festival, Day 2.

• Monday, April 8 — Atlas Obscura’s Ecliptic Music and Camping Festival, Day 4.

Ron Coleman Mining Eclipse Festival, Day 3.

Majestic Park Baseball Field Watch Party.

Oaklawn Infield Watch Party

Mid-America Science Museum Watch Party

Garvan Woodland Gardens Watch Party

Garland County Library Watch Party

To learn more about Hot Springs events through the eclipse weekend, visit HotSprings.org.