Hot Springs nursing home on early COVID-19 vaccine list

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – As two COVID-19 vaccines are on the brink of approval and a third could be on the table, we are just weeks away from the first doses going out.

Healthcare providers, essential workers and nursing homes are some of the places those vials could be distributed.

One nursing home in Hot Springs is already on the CDC’s list for the vaccine.

For the last eight months, few cars have been coming in and out of Country Club Village Retirement Community as COVID-19 spreads through the state.

“There was a lot of isolation,” Executive Director Tiffanie Harper said.

She said it’s been tough on residents not able to get out and see their families.

“They’re ready to be able to you know spend time with their kids and grandkids that they miss,” Harper said.

A COVID-19 vaccine could change that. Harper said their company has already enrolled in the CDC’s vaccine program, which gives them first dibs on those vials when the time comes.

“I think everybody is just ready to be a part of this process and to be able to move forward,” Harper said.

Not only will residents and staff be able to be vaccinated, Walgreens and CVS will bring the doses right to their front door.

“We are very thankful that we’re going to get them to come to us. There are still so many residents that have chosen not to go out due to all of the things that are going on with COVID and any illness they might catch,” Harper said.

With two vaccines waiting for the green light by the FDA, it’s giving this community a little hope they will see their loved ones again soon.

“You know just being able to sit down and have dinner with them or just share a simple hug. I think that’s what they’re looking forward to the most,” Harper said.

The vaccine will be free for both residents and staff. Once nursing homes are recommended for the vaccine they will set up the clinic.