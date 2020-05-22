Hot Springs National Park increasing access to Visitor Services

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Hot Springs National Park is increasing some recreational access and visitor services. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning May 22, 2020, Hot Springs National Park will reopen access to:

Visitor services on the front porch of the Fordyce Bathhouse

Restrooms at the top of Hot Springs Mountain

Gulpha Gorge day-use area, accessible only by hiking

Parking and restrooms are still closed. Parking in front of the entrance is prohibited in order to allow for emergency vehicle traffic.

In addition, the following spaces continue to be available:

Trails, roads, and thermal and cold-water fountains

Concession services operating in bathhouses and the Mountain Tower are open for limited services according to state and CDC guidelines. Contact businesses for hours and services.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

Fordyce Bathhouse and Museum

Gulpha Gorge Campground

Administration Building

Hot Springs National Park superintendent Laura Miller said, “We are taking a phased approach to resuming some visitor services in order to slow the spread of the virus. Our first priority is to protect our community’s residents, our employees, and our visitors. We look forward to the time when we can welcome all visitors back to fully experience the park.”

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Hot Springs National Park, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, Arkansas Department of Health, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health. Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website www.nps.gov/hosp and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. www.nps.gov