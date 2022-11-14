HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – From a passion for art to a booming business, Shawn Newton is rewriting the story of his life, all thanks to a pen.

Since January 2012 Shawn Newton has been making custom pens, but they are more than just tools to write, they are changing the lives of kids.

Shawn Newton heads into work, firing up the machines, and getting the materials ready to go.

“Being able to get up and go from my kitchen with my coffee in hand straight to the shop and just get going it just awesome,” said Newton Pens founder Shawn Newton.

It all began when Shawn Newton’s wife gifted him a fountain pen.

“My wife bought me one for valentine’s day and they write like nothing else, the way they feel on paper, a well-tuned fountain pen is better than anything else on paper,” said Newton.

He loved the pen so much that he wanted to start making his own.

“I have always liked making things, whether it was printmaking, pen and ink, whatever, so I thought it was interesting and I wanted to try it,” said Newton.

At the time, he was teaching 6th-grade art.

“Mostly so I could give better quality pens for my students because a lot of the cheap $2, $3 pens break if you look at them funny,” stated Newton.

“I was making more part-time selling pens than I was teaching,” Newton said as he remembers his start in selling the pens.

He was able to quit his job to make pens full-time, using machinery to create the material.

“So what it is going to do is automatically base the front flat, it’s going to drill, it’s going to bore the diameter,” Newton said.

Each one takes anywhere from two to seven hours to make.

“This is a little tap to cut the threads for this particular kind of nib unit,” Newton said.

It wasn’t long before his order list began to grow.

“There is a few hundred names on there easy,” and “right now I’m over 4 years waitlist,” Newton stated.

But for Shawn, it’s not about how much he makes, but how he can pay it forward.

“It’s really cool to be able to give away all this money every year,” Newton said.

Creating a foundation to support students wanting to go to college.

Newton said, “the first year I gave away two $1000 scholarships, and then the next year it was $2000 and then like 6 or $8000, this last year we gave away, I forget, 6 or 8 scholarships, 12 or $14000”.

Hoping to leave a mark on their lives, just as others have left one on his.

“I knew some good people and they helped me, and the whole scholarship thing came from me wanting to like pay that forward,” said Newton.

Shawn’s pens range from $150 to the thousands, depending on the metal and materials.