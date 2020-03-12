Hot Springs man sentenced to pay back nearly $160,000 to Social Security Administration

1  of  4
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – A Hot Springs man who collected disability benefits from the Social Security Administration for 16 years has been sentenced to pay back $158,061.90, as well as serve five years probation and eight months of house arrest. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge worked in coordination with the Little Rock Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit (CDI). Ron Hawley,44, pleaded guilty to Theft of Government Funds back in June 2019 and was sentenced in March 2020.

“We must identify and prosecute those taking advantage of government assistance,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “I am proud of convictions of bad actors like Hawley who abuse the system built to protect those truly in need. It’s convictions like these that ensure we have the resources for those who need it.”

The CDI determined Hawley had been self-employed since 2003 but concealed his work activities from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and continued to collect Title II Disability Insurance Benefits.

During the course of the investigation, Hawley provided false statements to the SSA regarding his medical impairments and work activities in order to continue his scheme and defraud the government.

Hawley was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Jones and sentenced in U.S. District Court, Western District of Arkansas.

