Hot Springs man sentenced to over 6 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News Release) – David Clay Fowlkes, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced today that Dylan Lee Hooks, age 24, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was sentenced June 15, 2020, to a total of 77 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance that Contained Methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Hot Springs.

In the fall of 2019, Detectives with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force launched an investigation into Hooks for drug trafficking in the Western District of Arkansas. In September of 2019, detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Hooks.

Hooks was indicted by a federal grand jury in November of 2019,and entered a guilty plea in February of 2020.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville and the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Bryan Achorn prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas.