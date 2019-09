HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A man is dead after an accident Sunday night on Highway 270.

67-year-old Johnny Cates was killed in the wreck, no other injuries were reported.

It happened shortly after 6:00 p.m.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State police, the Hyundai Sonata driven by Cates went off the road and hit a tree.

The weather was clear and dry at the time, according to the report.

The investigation into the cause of the wreck is continuing.