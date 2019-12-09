Hot Springs man arrested in connection to Sunday morning apartment shooting

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies responded to a call about a shooting in a Hot Springs apartment early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting at 812 Ridgeway Street apartment 4 around 8 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived they made contact with Christine Dunn. Dunn told deputies her boyfriend Marquise Lemont Steward, 21, had shot her mother Kayatia Washington, 38.

Deputies say she told them that Steward came to the apartment to drop off their child and engaged in an argument. She says Steward then shot her mother and fled from the apartment.

Ms. Washington was taken to the hospital where she is being treated for her non life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

Steward turned himself in to the Hot Springs Police Department Monday morning.

Steward is being charged with Domestic Battery, and a terroristic act according to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office.