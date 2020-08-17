Hot Springs man arrested in connection to Saturday night shooting

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — A Hot Springs man has been arrested in connection to a shooting investigation that left one person injured.

Deputies were called to a car accident Saturday night on Old Brundage Road.

According to a report, they found two cars in the middle of the street and one man on the ground who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital. Officials say Ryan Payton was in the other car.

After he was taken into custody, deputies say they found a gun in his car.

Payton has been charged with First Degree Battery.