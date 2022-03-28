HOT SPRINGS, Ark – A Hot Springs patrol officer is reminding drivers no one is exempt from car break-ins after a thief attempts to steal from his police vehicle.

Sgt. Joey Williams says he was asleep at his home in Hot Springs when he woke up to the sound of an alert on his doorbell camera.

“My alarm is set for 4:30 on days I work, and I woke up early,” said Sgt. Williams.

Sgt. Williams says it was about 4:23 a.m. On the recording, he said he saw 20-year-old Jeremiah Smith pull the door handle of his wife’s car.

Seconds later, Smith walks to the patrol vehicle and pulls that door handle trying to get inside.

“I thought there is really no way this is happening,” said Sgt. Williams.

Sgt. Williams says he sat in shock watching the live recording.

“To go into my yard with my marked police car and try and get into it is another level of something I’ve never seen before in my almost 22 years,” said Sgt. Williams.

Sgt. Williams within seconds grabbed his shoes and ran out the door.

“I wanted to catch him,” said Sgt. Williams. “In the less than a minute I’m out the door and he’s already been in my neighbor’s car and in their second vehicle.”

Smith was able to rummage through at least two vehicles in the neighborhood before being arrested by Sgt. Williams and backup was called.

Smith was arrested on 2 counts of breaking or entering, 2 counts of criminal attempt breaking or entering, and refusal to submit to arrest.

His court day is set for June 9, 2022.

Sgt. Williams says he is thankful he was able to catch the suspect but says the experience stands as a reminder that all drivers should be aware.

“There’s no neighborhood that’s immune from it,” said Sgt. Williams.

There’s no car immune from it either.

Sgt. Williams is now reminding others to lock up cars and take personal items inside to prevent these types of crimes.