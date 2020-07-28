Hot Springs hosts virtual community policing forum

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Difference Makers of Hot Springs will be presenting a virtual community policing forum this evening.

The discussion begins at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the city’s Facebook page.

Panel members include city and county leaders along with police officers from various departments.

Organizer’s say the goal is to create a more productive and transparent community relations with all parties involved.

The UAMS division for diversity, equity and inclusion will moderate it.