Hot Springs family gets justice after sons killer takes plea deal

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — It’s been more than two years since an Arkansas man was murdered outside a Valero gas station in Hot Springs.

Now Derek Duvall’s family is finally getting justice.

Lindaniel West appeared in court this morning and accepted a plea deal for 30 years behind bars.

Sheila Duvall, Derek’s mother said she had been waiting a long time for this day, and while she’s happy to see West put behind bars for his crime, she said it’s not enough.

“They will always have visits, phone calls and even can touch him. I can never do that with my son. I will never be able to do any of that so that part of my life is dead, and it’s filled with nothing but pain,” said Shelia Duvall.

Duvall and the rest of the family wore pins “Justice was served” pins that included a picture of Derek.