HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A Hot Springs city bus driver made a quick action decision that saved a Texas woman’s life over the weekend.

Hot Springs Intracity Transit Driver Michelle Ramon put her training into action on Saturday and was able to avoid what would otherwise be a tragedy with her quick actions, city officials said.

Dash camera footage released by the transit service showed an unidentified trike rider and passenger traveling along Albert Pike Boulevard when the trike quickly veered from the left to the right lane, causing the passenger to fall from the bike into the direct line of the city bus.

Ramon was able to safely stop the bus and radio for medical assistance.

Hot Springs City Manager Bill Burrough said that her quick action and decisions ensured not only the safety of the bus riders, but also the motorcycle passenger.

Ramon has been a bus driver since February of 2021 and said this is the first time something like this has ever happened to her while driving.

According to city officials, the motorcycle passenger was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hospital to be treated and was later released.

The incident is still under investigation with the Hot Springs Police Department.