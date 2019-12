HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News Release) – The Oaklawn Rotary Club of Hot Springs is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Annual Christmas Parade that was held on Monday, December 9, 2019 in historic Downtown Hot Springs. The theme of the parade this year was “The Music of Christmas”.

Winners of the parade were:

1st Place:

The Heart of HealthStar Rockin’ the 80’s Around the Christmas Tree

HealthStar Physicians

2nd Place:

Caroling on the High Sea

Hot Springs Renaissance Faire

Most Creative Float:

A Berry Merry Christmas

Berry Global, Inc.

Best Use of Theme:

Have a Sock-Hopping Holiday

Arlington Hotel

Best Choreography:

Rockin Christmas Eve

Hollywood Athletics

Best Special Effects:

Sheryl’s She Shed

Kendall Hancock State Farm

Most Creative Non-float: