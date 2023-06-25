HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – With baseball season in full-swing in the Natural State, the city of Hot Springs has announced the screening of a Kevin Costner-narrated documentary, as well as a baseball car show as part of their sixth annual Hot Springs Baseball Weekend.

Hot Springs Baseball Weekend happens August 25 and 26 and will feature a star-studded lineup that includes panel discussions from MLB Hall of Famers like Rollie Fingers, Wade Boggs, Rich “Goose” Gossage and Steve Carlton.

On Friday the 25, there will be a special screening of the documentary ‘Fastball’ at the Hot Springs Convention Center at 7 p.m. that is free to the public.

‘Fastball’ is a documentary that is narrated by Kevin Costner and focuses on the 396 milliseconds it takes for a fastball to leave the pitcher’s hand and reach home plate.

The documentary features a star-studded cast of MLB legends and is sure to be inspirational to both longtime fans of the game and aspiring big leaguers.

For more information on Hot Springs Baseball weekend, visit online at HotSprings.org.