HOT SPRINGS, Ark – A business in Hot Springs is downsizing after COVID-19 puts added stress on the restaurant industry.

William Byrd opened doors at Will’s Cinnamon Shop on Central Ave. in 2017.

“We were never expecting anything big,” said William Byrd.

At the beginning of 2020, Byrd says business was booming but then the pandemic hit, an unexpected ingredient in a longtime recipe.

“Everything was just unreal,” said Byrd.

Lockdowns and reopening heated up the kitchen and Byrd says it became difficult to keep his business afloat.

“You were always missing somebody because they didn’t feel well or you were closed because someone caught it,” said Byrd.

Byrd says in the first year following the first case, he had to shut down three different times, each one lasting two weeks.

“It’s so hard to figure out what to do when you’re so busy stomping out fires,” said Byrd.

Doors never reopened under his name, but Byrd says he wasn’t going to let his business completely go.

After selling the bakery, Byrd turned his focus to fixing up an old food truck, his shop’s new home.

“When you take 4,000 square feet and cram it into 150 square feet, you’re forced to simplify and you’re forced to do things more efficiently,” said Byrd.

Byrd went from walls to wheels and from 8 employees to 3.

“It definitely feels like the right direction,” said Will’s Cinnamon Shop employee AJ Breitenberg.

Byrd says his focus now shifts to the food truck and wholesale of his product.

“To kind of be able to focus on what we are delivering as a product and not so much a service in the forefront I think that is going to make the biggest difference,” said Breitenberg.

At first, adapting seemed like the only way but Byrd says it is a blessing in disguise. His open sign is finally up again.

Byrd will be selling his Cinnamon Rolls wholesale out of a window next to his original location. He hopes to have that open by the first week in April.

Byrd’s team has already been to one event in their new food truck but says they are open to doing more in the future.