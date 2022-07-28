HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Crews are working to restore power to many residents in Hot Spring County Thursday afternoon.

As of 4:00 p.m., there were 1,490 residents in Hot Spring County alone listed without power.

The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that there are power lines down around the Bismark area, which is storm-related.

Statewide there are 3,424 residents waiting for power to be restored.

There are no current estimates of when power will be brought back up as crews continue to work.