Hospital clinic helps recovering patients learn to drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A program at a local hospital is helping people gain control of the wheel again.

“I’ve been scared scared scared, but you know what I don’t care what it is, I want to drive,” said Andrew Allen a Baptist Patient.

Typical emotions for any teenager when the driving age comes, but hopping behind the wheel isn’t like riding a bike for Allen.

Andrew had a stroke, which caused him to lose some of his vision, but his dad says he hasn’t lost sight of his goal and that is to get into the driver’s seat.

“With a 17-year-old he is determined,” said Drew Allen, Andrews’s Dad.

Baptist Rehab Institute is working to make the wide open road a reality for this teen.

“We’ve got a vision test similar to what you do at the DMV, but there is more to it just more aspects to it there is a response time test,” said Grant Camden from the Baptist Rehab Institute.

The practice isn’t just limited to this room, there is also a real car that patients like Andrew can buckle in.

“Our car is outfitted with a variety of potential devices that we can put in for folks that need some kind of assistance,” said Camden.

And for this teen, it’s just the help he needs to get the green light on grabbing his drivers licenses.