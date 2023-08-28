CONWAY, Ark. – City of Hope Outreach says it is nearing completion on its Hope Village, a housing development for the homeless.

CoHO Founder Phil Fletcher says three out of 10 homes are almost complete, and he is looking forward to welcoming residents in just a couple of months.

“One day I just went in there, I locked the door and to be honest, I started crying,” Fletcher said. “These are actual houses and there’s people going to live here.”

The project started more than 6 years ago. Fletcher says he wanted to do something to help the homeless community get back on their feet, and more specifically, homeless veterans.

“I was an officer and served in Iraqi Freedom Three and that’s combat,” Fletcher said. “Because of what we were sent to do, and then coming back, there is consequences and not everyone comes back the same.”

Fletcher says many veterans deal with PTSD and sometimes that leads to drug use, alcohol use, and homelessness.

Fletcher says he wanted to help brighten what could be a dark path, giving people a place to call home and a community to rebuild a foundation.

“We’re going to teach them how to get back into society, teach them how to save money and how to manage their money and those are the kind of things that really help people in the long run, that’s going to change their life,” Wayne Cox with the Hope Village Steering Committee said.

When all is said and done, about 50 people will call this place home, a village who can lead each other in times of need.

“Something I learned in the military, you just have to adjust fire, you’re over the target, you may be a little off adjust fire, adjust fire until you hit it, and I feel like I am over the target and I’m going to grab homeless by the neck and be like you’re just not going to win,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher says the goal is to start moving in in November, for the 2 year program.