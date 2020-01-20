Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission is proud to promote the state's official King Holiday events honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The 2020 "A Day of Service" Day of Impact is the largest day of service in the nation honoring Dr. King and will include the following service and arts projects: Free Bus Rides through partnership with Rock Region Metro, Band Showcase, Coat Drive, Blood Drive, Free Haircuts, vendor showcase, free meals, hygiene kits, health and wellness screenings, and an international performing arts showcase.