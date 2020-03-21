Homicide in North Little Rock, police investigating

North Little Rock, Ark — Police responded to a call about a dead body, when they arrived they found a man who was deceased.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police responded to the 1500 block of Arkansas Avenue in reference to a dead person. When officers arrived on the scene they located the body of an adult black male, who had suffered from obvious physical trauma, lying on the ground near the roadway.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department were notified and responded to the scene to initiate a homicide investigation. The body of the victim has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause and manner of death. The victim has been identified as Kaylon Luckadue, 27.

We are encouraging anyone who may have information regarding this homicide to please contact the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 758-1234 or the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439. Those with information can remain anonymous.

This investigation is active and currently on-going. Further information will be released when it becomes available.