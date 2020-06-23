UPDATE: Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office deems January fatal shooting justified, no charges filed

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a January 11 shooting on Jeck Court was justified.

Little Rock Police say O’Detric Hill, 39, was shot after entering his ex-girlfriend’s home.

According to investigators, the woman told them Hill entered her home through a back door before she shot him.

Police say there was a No Contact Order filed to protect the woman from Hill.

According to a release sent Tuesday by Little Rock Police, the woman will not face charges.

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after police say he was shot after entering his ex-girlfriend’s home.

The deceased man has been identified as 39-year-old O’Detric Hill.

Police say Hill’s ex-girlfriend took responsibility for the shooting.

She and another woman who witnessed the encounter were interviewed by investigators, no charges have been filed.

Police say the woman who fired the gun told them Hill had entered her home through a back door before she shot him.

A No Contact Order was found on file listing the woman as being protected from Mr. Hill.

After completion of the investigation, the case will be submitted to the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

UPDATE:

Original Story:

