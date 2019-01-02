Homicide in Jonesboro New Year's Day, Suspect Arrested

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Markus Gentry, 29, of Blytheville

Update:

JONESBORO, Ark. - Bond has been set at five million dollars for a Blytheville man accused in a New Year's Day homicide.

According to an arrest affidavit released Wednesday for Markus Gentry, 29, he had confronted Lewis C. Gamble, 35, about a previous incident before allegedly shooting him Tuesday afternoon and then leaving the scene.

Police say Gamble suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died after being taken to the hospital.

Gentry is charged with Murder, 1st Degree and Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons.

Original story:

JONESBORO, Ark. - A man is behind bars and facing a murder charge after a deadly New Year's Day shooting.

The Jonesboro Police Department says Markus Gentry, 29, of Blytheville, was taken into custody without incident around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He is accused in an incident that happened Tuesday afternoon at 1120 W. Huntington.

The victim, Lewis C. Gamble, 35, of Jonesboro, died after being taken to the hospital.