Homicide in Hot Springs leads to three arrests

HOT SPRINGS, Ark — Police responded to an address on Friday Oct. 18, for a welfare check, when they arrived they found a woman dead at the house and the vehicle missing.

Laura Ann Dickerson, 58, was inside the house where she was found dead by police.

While investigating, police say they found that April Osbonre, 23, Isabelle Marcial-Talley, 18, and Dillon Orrell, 31, were involved in the homicide of Dickerson.







April and Dillon are charged with capital murder aggravated residential burglary and theft.

Isabelle is charged with capital murder and aggravated burglary.

All three suspects are being held in the Garland County Detention Center.

Police say the investigation is still on-going.