LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a call about an assault with a weapon early Saturday morning

LRPD arrived at 4400 W. 12th around 1:20 a.m. after someone called 911 and reported about a man hitting someone with a stick.

When they arrived at the scene officers found a man dead in the roadway. Police say Freddie Dorn Jr. 56, was dead.

Police are currently investigating the situation.