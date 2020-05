PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers responded to a call about a shooting where they found a man who had been shot.

Pine Bluff police arrived at 2910 E. Harding (Staples) in reference to the shooting. Officers found 43-year-old Stanley Jones with gunshot wounds, he was unresponsive according to police. Jones was pronounced dead on the scene.

28-year-old Kendra Howard has been booked into the jail for 1st Degree Murder according to Pine Bluff police.

This is the 9th homicide for the city.