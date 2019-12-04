Hometown Holidays celebration at Little Rock Zoo Dec. 6, tickets limited

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Santa Claus is coming to town and will be stopping by Hometown Holidays at the Little Rock Zoo on Friday.

This ticketed, special event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. in Café Africa. For guests who purchase tickets, this will be a special dinner of delicious offerings of holiday favorites and kid-friendly options.

Along with dinner, the ticket includes live holiday music, holiday crafts, animal meet and greets, and train rides. There will even been gingerbread house-making. Later in the evening, all guests will have their souvenir pictures taken with Santa at the Arkansas Heritage Farm!

Limited to 100 guests, prices for Zoo members are $35 for adults and $30 for children. Ticket prices for non-members are $40 for adults and $35 for children.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are required for all children, regardless of age, as seating is limited. High chairs and booster seats are available but limited in quantity. Guests are requested to arrive on time and enter through the Safari Trader Gift Shop. Shuttles will be standing by to transport to Café Africa.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, click here.