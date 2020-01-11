Homes destroyed after storms move through Logan County.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. – According to authorities, 2 homes have been destroyed in Logan County.

According to storm damage reports from the National Weather Service, a home was destroyed in Corley. NWS reports the family was uninjured because they were in a storm shelter.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a trailer home was destroyed in Midway. At this point, we do not know anything about injures.

Authorities are reporting other storm damage as well.

Trees across the roadway on Dublin Road north of Highway 197 (this is east of Scranton). The Road Department is there.

Old Military Road and Kalamazoo Road intersection near Paris is underwater.

Old Military Road in Midway west of Highway 109 is underwater.