Homeowners in West Little Rock preparing for the worst

WEST LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - One neighborhood says water levels are starting to recede but with more rain in the forecast this week, they're still keeping an eye on things.

"This is our side yard which you probably can't see and our driveway."

Cathy Dawson and her daughter Elizabeth show us the floodwater around their home on Buckland Road in West Little Rock.

"Wow we have been watching it get closer and closer to our house," says Cathy. "It's been getting higher and higher and now it's in our driveway."

Dawson says water levels started rising Friday.

"It's unreal honestly it's gotten to be this way so fast," she says.

It's flooding neighbors like BJ Mack have never seen before.

"Never this high," says BJ. "This creek floods pretty frequently but definitely nothing this high."

Roads, driveways and even...

"Right over there it's a playground with a slide that's just barely sticking up out of the water," says BJ.

All submerged in water flowing from the Arkansas River.

"It is a little disconcering watching the water creep closer and closer," says

Cathy Dawson.

Sandbags surround some homes giving them an extra layer of protection.

"Every little bit can help insurance is one thing insurance is not letting anything in that house in the first place," says BJ.

As roads continue to stay closed, people like Dawson say they're ready for a break.

"Yes I just want to let my dog be able to go out in the back yard. I don't want to have to get the leash when she has to go to the bathroom and to be able to park in our driveway," says Cathy.

Cathy says it's been great to actually meet neighbors they haven't seen in a while.

The community says everyone is coming together to help people out.