Homeowners in Pulaski County install water-gate, build levee ahead of 'historic' flooding
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - Homeowners in northern Pulaski County are racing against time to protect their home.
On Sunday, Rodney Bailey is installing a water-gate he just purchased online to protect his home from the rising Arkansas River.
"As it fills up with water this will expand, these baffles will open up as the water flows in," says Bailey.
People near County Farm Road in Pulaski County are preparing for rising Arkansas River. This water gate will rise when water pushes in. #ARFlood19 pic.twitter.com/3N3OwBHfB5
See Mitchell McCoy's other Tweets
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office shared photos that show what other neighbors in the area are doing.
PulaskiCoARSheriff@PCSOARSheriff
Traffic Advisory on County Farm Rd. Avoid this area and use caution if you must travel through this area. Residents are preparing for the flood. Large dump trucks and heavy equipment are active in this area. pic.twitter.com/LAkcQdNPsU
See PulaskiCoARSheriff's other Tweets
Some homeowners are building levees around their home.
Bailey says his home flooded in 2016. Back then the river flooded to 24.93 feet, which is about two feet below what's being predicted in Little Rock when the river crests June 3.
"We're just trying to protect the lower portion of our home," says Bailey. "We've lived here probably eight years and this is our second flooding."
NWS Little Rock✔@NWSLittleRock
As we've been saying, we are expecting record flooding along the Arkansas River. Here is a look at the highest recorded stages at various points, as well as the latest forecast crests, the list of records being threatened, and period of record info. #arwx #ARflood19 pic.twitter.com/lwtI1IZtfG
22 people are talking about this
As Bailey rolls out his plan to keep the water out, he prays the inside of his home stays dry.
"When we have to leave, we're hoping we can leave knowing the home will be protected," says Bailey.
Many of the homes near County Farm Road are built to sustain the 100-year flood plan so people use the bottom level of their house as storage.
More Stories
-
The Arkansas River will see historic flooding in…
-
People who live along Toad Suck Lane were evacuated from their home.
-
The water covering eight campsites and all park utilities are quickly…