Homeowners in Pulaski County install water-gate, build levee ahead of 'historic' flooding Video

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - Homeowners in northern Pulaski County are racing against time to protect their home.

On Sunday, Rodney Bailey is installing a water-gate he just purchased online to protect his home from the rising Arkansas River.

"As it fills up with water this will expand, these baffles will open up as the water flows in," says Bailey.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office shared photos that show what other neighbors in the area are doing.

Some homeowners are building levees around their home.

Bailey says his home flooded in 2016. Back then the river flooded to 24.93 feet, which is about two feet below what's being predicted in Little Rock when the river crests June 3.

"We're just trying to protect the lower portion of our home," says Bailey. "We've lived here probably eight years and this is our second flooding."

As Bailey rolls out his plan to keep the water out, he prays the inside of his home stays dry.

"When we have to leave, we're hoping we can leave knowing the home will be protected," says Bailey.

Many of the homes near County Farm Road are built to sustain the 100-year flood plan so people use the bottom level of their house as storage.