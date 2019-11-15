Homeland Security takes $5 million worth of counterfeit products off streets in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot of counterfeit products were seized during this month long operation just in Little Rock.

There were fake Yeti cups, counterfeit Major League sports rings, and even makeup.

This doesn’t just impact our economy.

Special agents also warn people about the dangers it is to your health.

“The material that’s used to make the cup is often been tested back to have heavy metals in it. Whenever you put hot coffee or a beverage in it, you’re drinking the run off from heavy metals,” says Rick Steele an Assistant Agent at Homeland Security.

A lot of the items come from China, including the cosmetics. All of them will be tested in a lab for contamination.