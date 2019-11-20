Homeland Security Investigations confirm presence at Duggar home

Jed Duggar: "I don't live there and I am not aware of any investigation."

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA) — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) confirms to KNWA that agents were present at the Duggar’s Tontitown home last week.

An HSI spokesperson said, “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation.”

Duggar family Tontitown, Arkansas home

The reason for the raid was not disclosed by HSI and the U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas will not comment on the incident when asked by KNWA.

The Duggar family is probably best known for television reality shows titled “19 Kids and Counting,” and “Counting On.”

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2014 file photo, Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. A federal appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by four reality show sisters can proceed against an Arkansas city that released confidential information about their alleged sexual abuse by a brother. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday, July 12, 2019 that Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Joy Duggar expected privacy when officials from the city of Springdale and Washington County, Arkansas investigated claims that their brother Josh sexually abused them. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Josh Duggar was sued earlier in 2019 for real estate fraud and that trial is scheduled to begin next year.

Jim Bob Duggar (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

The patriarch of the family, Jim Bob Duggar, served in the Arkansas of Representatives for Washington County from 1999 to 2002. He was vice-chair of the House Corrections and Criminal Law Subcommittee.

Jedidiah Duggar

Jedidah, 20, who filed papers to run for State Representative, said he did not know anything that was going on at the family home. “I don’t live there and I am not aware of any investigation.”

Chad Gallagher, the Duggar’s publicist released an official statement on behalf of the family:

“We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind. Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of “fake news” that is circulated online. It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends.”

Stay with us as we continue to gather more information.