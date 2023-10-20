LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Home for Healing is getting ready for its annual monster bash next week.

Co-chairs Rennie Jenkins and Dr. Brad Jenkins joined KARK 4 Today to share details on the 2023 Monster Bash.

The event will be held Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock.

It is an event to support Home for Healing, a nonprofit that serves families in need of a place to stay while their child is in the NICU or loved ones in chemotherapy.

Attendees can wear their favorite costumes while enjoying food, live entertainment and an auction. To purchase tickets and make donations, visit HomeforHealing.org.