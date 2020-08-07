Home births increase amidst COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- COVID-19 has undoubtedly changed a lot of things and made us adapt to our new norm.

One of those adaptations that has grown in popularity is having home births.

With tight restriction on hospital visitation many woman are choosing a different path.

“My OB had said so many people have chosen to do home births because of COVID,” said Devin Pate, Mom chose at-home birth.

Being pregnant and giving birth comes with a lot of unknowns especially for first-time moms but add a pandemic on top and those unknowns seem endless.

“There’s lots of fear and now just about giving birth,” said Pate.

Devin Pate is a first time mom, who was about six months pregnant whens the pandemic hit.

She originally decided to give birth in a hospital then at eight months pregnant changed her birth plan.

“COVID made the final decision for us,” said Pate.

Pate decided to have her baby girl at home with a support team that included her Doula Cora Crain.

“This just kid of tipped it over for her and she had a great birth experience,” said Crain.

Crain said these changes have been happening a lot since March, so much so, those midwives can’t take on new clients.

“The midwife we chose, we interviewed two and the one we chose, I think they had 30 births in two months which is insane,” said Pate.

“They reach their limit every single month, they work together to care for as many women as they can but they have had to turn women away,” said Crain.

Crain said some of her clients still give birth in the hospital, in which case she offers support over video chat.

However, in cases like Pate’s, she still gets to be hands on.

“It was everything we expected it to be and I am so glad we decided to do a home birth,” said Pate.