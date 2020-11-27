‘Holidays on Main’ a COVID-safe way to celebrate the holidays in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A holiday winter wonderland is just days away.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership, the Little Rock Zoo and Simmons Bank have put together a holiday scene called “Holidays on Main.”

It’s perfect for family photos, and it’s all COVID safe. Union Plaza along Main Street in Little Rock is getting festive.

This tinsel and trim replace the traditional “Bright the Night” celebration, which brought out about 2,000 people last year.

“We were able to give away all kinds of hot chocolate and cookies from area restaurants,” said Gabe Holmstrom, Executive Director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership. “Obviously, this year, we’re in a very different place.”

Covid concerns made them pivot instead to an Instagram-worthy winter wonderland.

“We really want people to come with their families, come take pictures and enjoy this holiday season in a safe way,” Holmstrom said.

While you get out your smart phone, you can take a gander at the smart tree.

“The tree is an all-electric tree,” Holmstrom said. “I think every 30 minutes or so there will be a performance where it’ll play three or four songs and the lights will react accordingly with the music.”

Holmstrom said if there was ever a year to take a pass, this would be it.

But that’s not happening on his watch.

“People are ready to get out of the house and even if that is something simple as driving around with the family for a little bit, you know, that’s something different and something new,” Holmstrom said.

The tree will be officially “lit” Monday night at 6:08 p.m. to kick off the event. That’ll be streamed live on the City of Little Rock YouTube channel.

“Holidays on Main” will stay up from now until the new year.