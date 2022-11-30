LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The holiday season is underway, and the city of Little Rock is making it easier than ever to take part in all the festivities.

Diana Long with the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau stopped by KARK 4 News to share details on the Holidays in Little Rock pass.

The new mobile-exclusive pass highlights the capital city’s top holiday attractions, events and shopping. It is a free program, and anyone can sign up for it.

The pass features more than 45 of Little Rock’s bustling holiday events and activities, all included in a passport-like format that showcases the best of the capital city in an easy, mobile-friendly way.

Visitors can even earn points for making stops around town that can enter them into drawings for tickets to the Little Rock Zoo’s GloWild event or passes to the 2023 Broadway Season at Robinson Auditorium.

For more info on the Holidays in Little Rock pass, head to LittleRock.com/Pass.