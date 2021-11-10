Holiday House kicks off 30-year anniversary for Christmas shoppers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you need to get your Christmas shopping done early, look no further than Holiday House put on by the Junior League of Little Rock.

This is the 30th anniversary of the event held at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Last year the Junior League had to postpone because of the pandemic, but have taken extra precautions this year to keep everyone safe and healthy.

The more than 80 merchants are spaced 10 feet apart. There’s timed ticket entry with three-hour shopping windows to allow for more social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer stations.

Everything kicks off Wednesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for a preview party. It ends Saturday, where there will also be a vaccine clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All of the proceeds fund community projects, including Stuff the Bus, Kota Camp, Little Readers Rock, Nonprofit Board Institute, and Boosters & Big Rigs. Simmons Bank is also sponsoring the event and will match the funds raised up to $15,000.

For more information on how to buy tickets you can visit https://www.jllr.org/holiday-house/.