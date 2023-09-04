LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fans were excited the hogs were playing in Little Rock Saturday but were met with frustration when entering the gates of the stadium.

Crystale Thomas attended the game with her family.

“We did not even get to scan our tickets in after several minutes the staff just said, ‘we’ll look at your tickets’ and let us in,” Thomas said.

Once they got inside, the high temperatures led her to go buy water at the concession stand.

“I did find a line but the wait there was extremely long,” Thomas stated.

Her family was able to get water, but she says that wasn’t the case for everyone.

“There were people around the stadium that had come after me who said they had run out of water around halftime,” Thomas said.

Thomas isn’t alone in her frustrations, several other game attendees commented on our station social media accounts their experience.

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism disputes these claims a spokesperson from the department says while concession stands did run out of bottles of water right before the 4th quarter, the cooling stations and first aid stations still had bottled water.

They also said the stadium had several water-filling stations, and the concession stands were still selling a variety of drinks, including Gatorade.

“We want this to keep happening we just need to be better prepared in the future,” Thomas said.

Thomas says despite what happened, she will continue to come back and cheer on the hogs.

“We are die-hard fans, what happened on Saturday is not going to deter us.

The full statement from Secretary Shea Lewis with the Department of Arkansas Parks, Heritage, and Tourism is below.

“Hosting Razorback games in Little Rock is a very special tradition for Arkansans and one the Parks, Heritage and Tourism Department takes great pride in. For 75 years, War Memorial Stadium has been home to some of the Arkansas Razorbacks’ most historic moments and we were proud to celebrate another Razorback win on Saturday. Like any large-scale event, issues did arise, but the department’s command center alerted each one appropriately and staff addressed those issues in real time.”