LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team has reached the end of the road for the 2023 season.

The Hogs fell to UCONN in the Sweet 16 65-88.

Many fans watched the game at Brewskis Pub and Grub in Little Rock, excited and hoping the Hogs would advance to their third straight Elite 8 of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Although the season didn’t end the way the state hoped, fans at Brewskis say they are proud of the Razorbacks for making it this far, dispute the injuries the team suffered.

A key injury was to freshman guard, Nick Smith JR. Smith JR. was one of the highest-ranking players in the nation coming out of North Little Rock High School.

Along with freshman All-American Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh, fans are now hoping the trio with stick together for another year at the University of Arkansas.

Many Hog lovers agree that the best moment of the season came from beating number one ranked Kansas in the second round of the tournament.

As always, Woo Pig Sooie!!