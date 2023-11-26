LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – From the close calls, to blow outs. The hog season wasn’t exactly what we expected this year.

But even as the lights are turned off at Donald W. Reynolds stadium, fans are still cheering ‘woo pig sooie.’

Fans now are looking ahead to more sports as basketball season is officially underway and baseball season just around the corner.

Fans like Russell Draper are hoping for a better season than what football brought them.

“First of all, thank God it’s over, because I was disappointed,” Draper said.

It’s a common theme among fans when referring to the hogs 4-8 football season.



“I used to listen to the hogs when I was young enough to understand what it was– out getting firwood with my dad,” Draper said.



But for lifelong hog fans, it doesn’t matter the record. They’re all in for the Razorbacks.

Cody Bird is ready for the next Razorback sport to cheer on.



“They’ve been doing great in basketball, so that’s always hopeful to watch that,” Bird said.



Bird says being a Hog fan is like being on a roller coaster. It is filled with twists and turns, like going from losing six straight games, to beating the Florida Gators in the swamp for the first time ever.



“Gotta hold on for the ride, and pray for the highs,” Bird said.

Bird says having more sports to look forward to after the highs and lows of football season is exciting.



“I think it’s definitely a moral booster, not only for the fans, but for the school and the athletics program in general,” Bird said.



Looking ahead to the 2024 football season, Draper is hopeful.

“I’m optimistic we can get back on track,” Draper said.