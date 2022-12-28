LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Hogs took down Kansas Wednesday after three overtimes, making the Razorbacks the AutoZone Liberty Bowl champions.

The Hog fans that couldn’t make it down to Memphis for the Liberty Bowl, made their way to local sports bars in Little Rock.

Hog fans from all over made their way into Brewski’s. “What better place to watch the game,” Hog fan Micah Paul said.

To cheer on their favorite team, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

“I’m a season ticket holder this year with my wife, we go up there for all the games, so married into it but love being a Razorback fan,” Paul said.

Even Kansas State fans made their way to Brewski’s to cheer on the hogs.

“We are on our way to the Sugar bowl. Little Rock is the halfway spot, staying downtown and the valet said this is the place to be,” the fan said.

The atmosphere was electric throughout every play.

“The vibe in here is amazing,” the Kansas State fan stated.

Even before kickoff, Razorback fans were confident the Jayhawks were not going to win.

“Not even a little bit, this isn’t basketball,” Paul said.

“It’s a little more than a routing interest on this one, I might have a little bit of money wagered on this one,” the Kansas State fan admitted.

Hog fans did guess right as they won the game after three nerve-wracking overtimes.