Hog Championship T-Shirts Being Printed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- One Little Rock business is betting on the Diamond Hogs to clinch the national title Wednesday night.

Image One is ready to roll out official Hogs National Championship T-Shirts as soon as the Championship ends.

While they're already printing shirts, fans will have to wait until it's official to see the design.

Image One has been preparing for this since March, working with the U of A on the design.

"For us, we've printed National Championship T-Shirts for other schools, but being grads of Arkansas, this is as exciting as it gets, this is our Super Bowl," says Kyle Littrell, the Vice President of Image One.

If Arkansas wins tonight, the shop will be printing shirts overtime to fill store shelves across the state, so they can be ready when doors open Thursday morning.