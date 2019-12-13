Hobbs State Park announces January and February Eagle watch cruises dates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — It’s like “clockwork”. Come the first of November, migrating bald eagles begin to visit Beaver Lake. They are beautiful when they soar overhead, swoop down to the water to catch a fish with their talons or just sit in a leafless tree. It’s indeed exciting to see them. We have been enjoying eagles for two months now, and Hobbs State Park announces dates of January and February cruises.

January 2020

1,4,5,11*,12,17,18,19,20,25,26

February 2020

1,2,8,9,15,16,17,23,29

According to interpreter Steve Chyrchel, “Nature’s wonders are unpredictable. We may see four or five eagles on a cruise or maybe just one, and on very rare occasion we may not see any. If the weather is beautiful, the eagles are most likely looking for fish somewhere on the wing and not sitting in a tree. There are two things eagle watchers need to remember; one, eagle watching is not a warm weather sport, and two; the nastier the weather the more likely we are to see eagles. If it’s cold and a little rainy, that’s when eagles sit in a tree and wait for better weather.”

Although Hobbs calls these times on the lake “Eagle Cruises”, remember that there is other wildlife to see as well. Great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks, and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks become part of the viewing fun.

No matter what wildlife you see, it’s always great to be out on the water. Hobbs State Park provides a safe three-pontoon vessel, driver, and an interpreter to answer questions and share information about our national symbol, the bald eagle.

* Note: Special cruise on January 11th: A representative of The Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas will present a pre-cruise program at the Hobbs State Park visitor center on “How to Photograph Eagles” at 1:30 pm. The group will then go to Rocky Branch Marina for the regular 3:00 pm departure time. The representative of the PSNWA will attend the cruise to continue to help attendees take great eagle photographs.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults $10.00 + tax. Children 6-12 $5.00 + tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3:00 p.m. For more information and to make reservations, call: 479-789-5000