LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansas sees the start of icy conditions, driving experts are reminding motorists how to handle the freeze.

Brock Thompson is a driving instructor at Thompson Driving School in Little Rock. He says the first thing people need to know about ice is that it’s a different condition than snow, and those who don’t have to be on the roads should stay home.

“It’s dangerous,” Thompson said. “Snow you can generally grasp and get traction. With sleet and ice, you can’t drive on it.”

If work is still calling you in, Thompson says the best advice is to take it slow and steady, keeping a good distance between you and the car ahead of you.

In terms of bridges, he says if it’s unclear how icy it is, don’t hit the brakes or the gas too fast.

“Hold your car straight, maintain your momentum, don’t accelerate and don’t decelerate,” Thompson explained.

If you hit an icy patch and can’t move, Thompson says to look out for a concrete curb or grass that could offer more traction for you to get out, but those who slide on a busy road should stay out of the way and steer clear of traffic while you wait for help. Another tip – look for chains or other tire additions to give you more grip on the roads.

Besides good driving tips, there are ways to stock your car in order to remain safe. Bringing an extra change of warm clothes and layers, a blanket, and extra snacks and water can help if you get stranded.

Jumper cables and an ice scraper or windshield defroster will help if you run into car trouble, and keeping some kitty litter, sand, or road salt in your trunk can also help in winter conditions when roads won’t cooperate. Travel first aid kits, flares, flashlights and charged battery packs are also good bets.