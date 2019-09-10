Hit and run in Bigelow, deputies arrest wife of man injured

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies are investigating a hit and run incident that happened around midnight Sunday near Bigelow.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call reporting that a man had been hit by a car.

When deputies arrived they met with Brady Ferguson, 22, who said he was walking down the street when he was hit by a car and ended up in a ditch.

Another deputy stopped when he noticed two vehicles stopped at a corner.

After talking to the drivers, the deputy discovered that one was the wife of the injured man, who said she was looking for her husband.

After further investigation the deputies say Tristen Brownlee, 21, told them she and her husband (Ferguson) began arguing before he jumped out of her vehicle.

Deputies say her vehicle had damage that matched the injuries that Ferguson had sustained.

Brownlee was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Deputies are still investigating.