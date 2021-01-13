Historic Little Rock business ready to retire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock staple is getting ready to close its doors for good. Downtown Wigs and Fashion has been a Main Street icon for almost 30 years. But its owner is ready to retire, and is looking to pass off the property to new management.

Currently, two listings online describe 305 Main Street as “for lease”, with the first being posted over a year ago. But the pandemic threw a wrench in any closing plans, and the store has remained open – waiting for the right chance to say goodbye.

Among the restaurants and bars of Main Street sits a lone retail shop, a colorful fashion wonderland filled with everything from dress sets to hats and even hair.

Owner Song Birdsill has been styling Little Rock for decades, moving Downtown Wigs from its original location a block over.

“This location, 26 years,” she said. “It used to be on 4th and Main.” The store is the oldest of its kind in the city, and the place where Birdsill learned her trade before taking over.

She says it has gone through 3 different owners, all under the same name. “The previous owner, she had 30 years,” said Birdsill, “and I worked for her.”

Years later, Birdsill is ready to close the door for good. “Last year, I was going to retire,” she explained. Her son first listed the shop online in 2019, and the family has been looking for someone to take over. But the arrival of COVID put her dreams on hold.

Birdsill’s usual sale is church attire, something not as popular during a pandemic. She says business has been slow. “That customer here,” Birdsill said, referencing a patron that had just checked out, “she was my second customer today.” The shop was only an hour from closing.

But Downtown Wigs still remains open, powering through and relying on loyal customers until the torch is finally passed to a new owner.

For Birdsill, she hopes whoever inherits the historic property will love it as much as she does. “I enjoy it,” she said. “Every moment.” She says anyone interested in the location is welcome to stop by.