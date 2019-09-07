Historic JNPHS torn down, pieces up for grabs to anyone

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Demolition is underway in Jacksonville where crews have started tearing down the old high school, but pieces of it are up for grabs.

This is a building with a lot of history and crews will be placing bricks from the building on the curbside for anyone who wants to take one as a keepsake.

This comes after the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District opened a brand new high school this year.

“Every brick holds a special memory, and we have a very tight-knit community here in Jacksonville and an even stronger alumni base. We were once the Red Devils and that Red Devil pride is very strong,” says Cheesa Williams of the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District.

The site of the old high school will be transformed into a new middle school and elementary school.

The district says it will have all new schools by 2026.